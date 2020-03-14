GLOBAL VINEGAR INDUSTRY OVERVIEW | BY PRODUCT (MATURE VINEGAR, BALSAMIC VINEGAR, WHITE VINEGAR, WINE VINEGAR, CIDAR VINEGAR, OTHERS), AND APPLICATION (COMMERCIAL, HOUSEHOLD) – GLOBAL MARKET OPPORTUNITY AND CURRENT GROWTH ANALYSIS 2019-2025

Global Vinegar Industry was valued at USD 9060 Million in the year 2018. Global Vinegar Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to reach USD 13325 Million by the year 2025. Vinegar is an aqueous solution of acetic acid and trace chemicals that may include flavorings. Vinegar typically contains 5–20% by volume acetic acid. Usually the acetic acid is produced by the fermentation of ethanol or sugars by acetic acid bacteria. Vinegar is now mainly used as a cooking ingredient, or in pickling.

With the improvement of residents’ living standards and consumption levels and the improvement of eating habits, consumers’ demand for vinegar products is increasing. The vinegar products will no longer be limited to traditional catering, and vinegar products will be more and more.

Major market players in Cinnegar Industry are Mizkan Holdings, Jiangsu Hengshun Vinegar, Shanxi Shuita Vinegar, Kerry Group, Kraft Heinz, Sichuan Baoning Vinegar, Kikkoman Corporation, Shanxi Zilin Vinegar Industry, Acetificio M. de Nigris s.r.l., Tianjin Tianliduli Matutre Vinegar, Burg Groep B.V., Shanxi Mature Vinegar Group, Qianhe Condiment and Food, Fujian Yongchun Laocu Vinegar Industry, Borges International Group, jiajia Food Group, and brief information of 4 more companies are provided in the report.

Vinegar Industry Segmentation:

Vinegar Industry Overview, By Product

Mature Vinegar

Balsamic Vinegar

White Vinegar

Wine Vinegar

Cidar Vinegar

Others

Vinegar Industry Overview, By Application

Commercial

Household

Vinegar Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW (Rest of World)

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

