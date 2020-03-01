Global Video Services 2019 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

Video Services – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025
— Video Services Market 2019
Description:
Video services refer to video on demand (VOD) and video streaming services offered by digital content providers. VOD services allow users to access video content on demand either through streaming services or over-the-top (OTT) video services. The revenue is generated from the fee earned by VOD service providers through advertisements, subscriptions, and download to own (DTO) services.
The global market for video services is affected by factors like the extensive adoption of free-to-view online video streaming. Since free internet TV services are available in several regions through a public network, the revenue-generating a capacity of paid-service vendors is greatly hampered. As a result, these vendors have been compelled to include additional features and customization services to attract customers and retain their customer base. Online video streaming websites like Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube in the US and the UK are very popular across geographies as they allow viewers to stream videos and content for free, without any time and location barriers.
In 2018, the global Video Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Video Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon
Apple
Google
Hulu
Netflix
YouTube
AT&T
ActiveVideo
TalkTalk TV Store
British Telecommunications
CinemaNow
Cox Communications
Deutsche Telekom
DirecTV
Facebook
IndieFlix
Pivotshare
Popcornflix
Redbox
Roku
Rovi
SnagFilms
Sony
Time Warner
Twitter
Uscreen
Verizon
Vevo
Vudu
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Video Streaming
Video On Demand
Market segment by Application, split into
Private
Commerce
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
