Global Video Intercom Devices Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Video Intercom Devices Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Video Intercom Devices Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Video Intercom Devices Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

An intercom (intercommunication device), talkback or doorphone is a stand-alone voice communications system for use within a building or small collection of buildings, functioning independently of the public telephone network (Azori 2016). Intercoms are generally mounted permanently in buildings and vehicles. Intercoms can incorporate connections to public address loudspeaker systems, walkie talkies, telephones, and to other intercom systems. Some intercom systems incorporate control of devices such as signal lights and door latches.

Video intercom devices are intercom devices which use video method.

First, for industry structure analysis, the video intercom devices industry is not concentrated. The top five producers account for about 46% of the revenue market in 2016. Regionally, Asia is the largest production area of video intercom devices, and China and Japan are the main production country of video intercom devices in China. Compared with Japan produced products, video intercom devices produced in China are cheap and large volume

Second, the production of video intercom devices increases from 11.14 Million Units in 2012 to 14.16 Million Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 5.5%.

Third, China is the largest consumption region of video intercom devices, which occupied 36% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively have around 19.5% and 17% of the global total industry.

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of video intercom devices producers is components and raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Fifth, for forecast, the global video intercom devices revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~5%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of video intercom devices driven by urbanization in developing countries. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

In 2018, the global Video Intercom Devices market size was 1820 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.

Request Free Sample Report @

@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3741469-global-video-intercom-devices-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

This report focuses on the global Video Intercom Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Intercom Devices development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aiphone

Panasonic

Honeywell

Entryvue

Legrand

Fermax

Samsung

TCS

Urmet

Commax

Guangdong Anjubao

Comelit Group

MOX

Zicom

Aurine Technology

Leelen Technology

WRT Security System

Siedle

Nippotec

Fujiang QSR

ShenZhen SoBen

Zhuhai Taichuan

Sanrun Electronic

2N

Kocom

Shenzhen Competition

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Analog Type

IP Type

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3741469-global-video-intercom-devices-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Video Intercom Devices Product

1.2 Market Segments

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Video Intercom Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Analog Type

1.4.3 IP Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Video Intercom Devices Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Residential Use

1.5.3 Commercial Use

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Video Intercom Devices Market Size

2.2 Video Intercom Devices Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Video Intercom Devices Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Aiphone

12.1.1 Aiphone Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Video Intercom Devices Introduction

12.1.4 Aiphone Revenue in Video Intercom Devices Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Aiphone Recent Development

12.2 Panasonic

12.2.1 Panasonic Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Video Intercom Devices Introduction

12.2.4 Panasonic Revenue in Video Intercom Devices Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.3 Honeywell

12.3.1 Honeywell Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Video Intercom Devices Introduction

12.3.4 Honeywell Revenue in Video Intercom Devices Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.4 Entryvue

12.4.1 Entryvue Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Video Intercom Devices Introduction

12.4.4 Entryvue Revenue in Video Intercom Devices Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Entryvue Recent Development

12.5 Legrand

12.5.1 Legrand Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Video Intercom Devices Introduction

12.5.4 Legrand Revenue in Video Intercom Devices Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Legrand Recent Development

12.6 Fermax

12.6.1 Fermax Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Video Intercom Devices Introduction

12.6.4 Fermax Revenue in Video Intercom Devices Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Fermax Recent Development

12.7 Samsung

12.7.1 Samsung Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Video Intercom Devices Introduction

12.7.4 Samsung Revenue in Video Intercom Devices Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Samsung Recent Development

12.8 TCS

12.8.1 TCS Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Video Intercom Devices Introduction

12.8.4 TCS Revenue in Video Intercom Devices Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 TCS Recent Development

12.9 Urmet

12.9.1 Urmet Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Video Intercom Devices Introduction

12.9.4 Urmet Revenue in Video Intercom Devices Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Urmet Recent Development

12.10 Commax

12.10.1 Commax Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Video Intercom Devices Introduction

12.10.4 Commax Revenue in Video Intercom Devices Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Commax Recent Development

12.11 Guangdong Anjubao

12.12 Comelit Group

12.13 MOX

12.14 Zicom

12.15 Aurine Technology

12.16 Leelen Technology

12.17 WRT Security System

12.18 Siedle

12.19 Nippotec

12.20 Fujiang QSR

12.21 ShenZhen SoBen

12.22 Zhuhai Taichuan

12.23 Sanrun Electronic

12.24 2N

12.25 Kocom

12.26 Shenzhen Competition

Buy NOW @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3741469

Continued….

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)