Global Video Intercom Devices Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

An intercom (intercommunication device), talkback or doorphone is a stand-alone voice communications system for use within a building or small collection of buildings, functioning independently of the public telephone network (Azori 2016). Intercoms are generally mounted permanently in buildings and vehicles. Intercoms can incorporate connections to public address loudspeaker systems, walkie talkies, telephones, and to other intercom systems. Some intercom systems incorporate control of devices such as signal lights and door latches.
Video intercom devices are intercom devices which use video method.
First, for industry structure analysis, the video intercom devices industry is not concentrated. The top five producers account for about 46% of the revenue market in 2016. Regionally, Asia is the largest production area of video intercom devices, and China and Japan are the main production country of video intercom devices in China. Compared with Japan produced products, video intercom devices produced in China are cheap and large volume
Second, the production of video intercom devices increases from 11.14 Million Units in 2012 to 14.16 Million Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 5.5%.
Third, China is the largest consumption region of video intercom devices, which occupied 36% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively have around 19.5% and 17% of the global total industry.
Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of video intercom devices producers is components and raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.
Fifth, for forecast, the global video intercom devices revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~5%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of video intercom devices driven by urbanization in developing countries. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
In 2018, the global Video Intercom Devices market size was 1820 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Video Intercom Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Intercom Devices development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Aiphone
Panasonic
Honeywell
Entryvue
Legrand
Fermax
Samsung
TCS
Urmet
Commax
Guangdong Anjubao
Comelit Group
MOX
Zicom
Aurine Technology
Leelen Technology
WRT Security System
Siedle
Nippotec
Fujiang QSR
ShenZhen SoBen
Zhuhai Taichuan
Sanrun Electronic
2N
Kocom
Shenzhen Competition
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Analog Type
IP Type
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential Use
Commercial Use
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
