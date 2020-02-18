Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Video intercom devices and equipment which is also named as the video door-phone or video door entry devices and equipment, is a stand-alone intercom system used to manage calls made at the entrance to a building with access controlled by audiovisual communication between the inside and outside. The main feature of video door entry is that it enables the person indoors to identify the visitor and, if (and only if) they wish, engage in conversation and/or open the door to allow access to the person calling.

Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Aiphone

Panasonic

Honeywell

Entryvue

Legrand

Fermax

SAMSUNG

TCS

Urmet

COMMAX

Guangdong Anjubao

Comelit Group

MOX

Zicom

Aurine Technology

Leelen Technology

WRT Security System

Siedle

Nippotec

Fujiang QSA

ShenZhen SoBen

Zhuhai Taichuan

Sanrun Electronic

Kocom

Shenzhen Competition

Quanzhou Jiale

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Door Station

Video Intercom Master

Indoor Units

By End-User / Application

Residential

Public Use

Industrial Use

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

….

12 Key Manufacturers

12.1 Aiphone

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.2 Panasonic

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.3 Honeywell

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.4 Entryvue

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.5 Legrand

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.6 Fermax

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.7 SAMSUNG

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.8 TCS

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.9 Urmet

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.10 COMMAX

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.11 Guangdong Anjubao

12.12 Comelit Group

12.13 MOX

12.14 Zicom

12.15 Aurine Technology

12.16 Leelen Technology

12.17 WRT Security System

12.18 Siedle

12.19 Nippotec

12.20 Fujiang QSA

12.21 ShenZhen SoBen

12.22 Zhuhai Taichuan

12.23 Sanrun Electronic

12.24 Kocom

12.25 Shenzhen Competition

12.26 Quanzhou Jiale

Continued….

