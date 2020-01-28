Global Vibratory Asphalt Compactor Market| Key Players Analysis, Latest Growth, Trends & Forecast 2019-2024

Vibratory compactors are frequently used machines to compact materials such as soil in order to increase its density for construction and are utilized for in landfill tasks. Some common varieties are plate tamper which is also known as rammers, compactors, vibratory plates and vibratory pad foot compactors.

Scope of the Report:

The Vibratory Asphalt Compactor consumption volume was 18544 Units in 2017 and is expected to reach 20280 Units in 2018 and 26159 Units in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.22% from 2018 to 2023. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (32.15%) in 2017, followed by the Europe and the North America. China is expected to maintain the largest production and consumption status.

At present, the manufactures of Vibratory Asphalt Compactor are concentrated in Europe, North America and China. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 36.47% in 2017. The following areas are Europe and North America. The global leading players in this market are WIRTGEN, Caterpillar, Bomag, XCMG, Case, etc.

Though the market is dominated by the manufactures from Europe, USA and China, manufactures in developing counties are trying to occupy the market by the lower price and good aftermarket service. The investors should pay more attention to these developing countries such as India, Indonesia, Brazil and Africa due to the great demand in these regions.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of road construction machine and the governments support, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Vibratory Asphalt Compactor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 1430 million US$ in 2024, from 1150 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Vibratory Asphalt Compactor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

