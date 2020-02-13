Global Vibration Meter Market Status Analysis 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Vibration Meter Market Research Report 2019” new Research to its studies database.

The global Vibration Meter market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

A vibration meter is a device that measures the vibrations and oscillations originating from machines and components. The ability of these devices to accurately monitor the machine condition is expected to result in this market’s steady growth during the forecast period.

The agriculture industry is also a major driving factor due to the great usage of vibration meters in various pumps and in the water supplying motors. Vibration meters are also used in power industry in making of power tools.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Davis Instruments

Extech

Fluke

Kanomax

SPM Instruments

Blamac

Castle

Cole-Parmer

Hansford

Lutron Electronic Enterprise

MCM Instruments

PCE Instruments

Reed Instruments

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

Analog

Digital

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Chemical Processing

Oil And Gas

