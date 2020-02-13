Global Vibrating Feeder Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Vibrating Feeder Market Research Report 2019” new Research to its studies database.
The global Vibrating Feeder market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
Vibrating feeder is equipment that feeds material to a machine using vibration. The vibrator feeders use vibration and gravity for moving materials. The entire process of moving materials comprises certain directions such as down, side and up followed by enabling the vibration to move materials or object. Vibratory feeders are especially used to carry a large number of small objects.
Driving factors responsible for the growth of vibratory feeder market include rise in construction activities and demand for vibratory feeders from manufacturing units. Also, the need for accuracy and modern transportation methods also contribute to the vibratory feeder market growth. Based on segmentation by application, the vibratory feeder market includes chemical, food, ceramics, metalworking and minerals processing. Chemical and metalworking segment dominates the vibratory feeder market scenario owing to extensive use of vibratory feeder in respective domain.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- Eriez
- Carrier Vibrating Equipment
- Vibromatic
- General Kinematics
- PIA Evansville
- National Air Vibrator Compa
- C and M Topline Manufactures
- California Vibratory Feeder
- Carter Enterprises
- CDS-LIPE
- Cleveland Vibrator
- Dixon Engineering and Sales
- Fortville Feeders
Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.
Segment by Type
- Electromagnetic Feeders
- Electromechanical Vibratory Feeders
Segment by Application
- Automotive
- Electronic
- Food Processing
- Pharmaceutical
- Packaging
- Metal Working
- Others
