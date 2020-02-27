Global Veterinary Medicinal Feed Additives Market Size, Industry Players, Revenue and Product Demand till 2022

The global veterinary medicinal feed additives market was valued at US$ 281.49 million in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 529.62 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 13.76%. during the forecast period. . Feed additives are food supplements for farm animals to compensate for the lack of certain nutrients from regular meals and improve their health. The nutritional values of such animal feeds are influenced by their nutrient content, feed presentation, hygiene, digestibility, effect on intestinal health etc.

The end users are primarily the farms houses, animal breeders and researchers.

Market Dynamics:

The following factors are significant in deciding the fate of the market:

Market Drivers:

Various kinds of animal meat are widely consumed all over the world. Increase in the health consciousness of the consumers and their focus on the food safety is the major driver for the market.

With the increase in pet ownership globally combined with the acceptance of the pets as family members; more and more people are purchasing these products for the well being of their pets.

Due to the rising disposable incomes in the developing nations and premiumnisation’ people are gladly purchasing the branded products over the local ones.

Prevalence in the zoonotic diseases (diseases transmitted from animals to the humans) has also increased the sales of these products.

Market Restraints:

Scarcity of arable land and water increased competition for cultivated land and cost effective production is one of the major hindrances for the industry.

Frequent economic slowdowns in several nations combined with the increased cost of the raw materials have also led affected the market badly.

The complex regulatory structure of these products is also a major challenge for the market.

Market Opportunities:

Market opportunities mainly lie in acquisition of the local companies by the bigger ones. Improvising the manufacturing processes would also bring down the production costs. Finally exploiting the untapped potential existing in many countries will also help in the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

The market can be segmented into the following categories:

Based on type:

Amino acid

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Antioxidants

Feed enzymes

Others

Based on livestock:

Pet

Dog

Cat

Fish

Others

Ruminants

Swine

Poultry

Others

Based on the geographic distribution of the market:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Geographic Analysis:

Asia Pacific currently enjoys the lions’ share in the global market followed by the North America. India is the global leader. Growth is particularly high in several developing nations like India, Brazil and China etc.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the market are:

Zoetis animal healthcare

Merck

Merial

Elanco

Bayer healthcare

Ceva Animal Health

Virbac

BoehringerIngelheim

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

