Global Veterinary Laboratory Testing Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2025

The veterinary laboratory tests are usually performed to determine the cause of animal’s disorder.
In 2018, the global Veterinary Laboratory Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Veterinary Laboratory Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Veterinary Laboratory Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Zoetis
BIOCHECK
BioméRieux
Heska
Idexx
Idvet
Neogen
Qiagen
Randox Laboratories
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Virbac
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Companion Animals
Livestock Animals
Market segment by Application, split into
Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics
In-House Testing
Research Institutes
Diagnostic Laboratories
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Veterinary Laboratory Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Veterinary Laboratory Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Veterinary Laboratory Testing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Veterinary Laboratory Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Companion Animals
1.4.3 Livestock Animals
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Veterinary Laboratory Testing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics
1.5.3 In-House Testing
1.5.4 Research Institutes
1.5.5 Diagnostic Laboratories
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Veterinary Laboratory Testing Market Size
2.2 Veterinary Laboratory Testing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Veterinary Laboratory Testing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Veterinary Laboratory Testing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Zoetis
12.1.1 Zoetis Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Veterinary Laboratory Testing Introduction
12.1.4 Zoetis Revenue in Veterinary Laboratory Testing Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Zoetis Recent Development
12.2 BIOCHECK
12.2.1 BIOCHECK Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Veterinary Laboratory Testing Introduction
12.2.4 BIOCHECK Revenue in Veterinary Laboratory Testing Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 BIOCHECK Recent Development
12.3 BioméRieux
12.3.1 BioméRieux Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Veterinary Laboratory Testing Introduction
12.3.4 BioméRieux Revenue in Veterinary Laboratory Testing Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 BioméRieux Recent Development
12.4 Heska
12.4.1 Heska Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Veterinary Laboratory Testing Introduction
12.4.4 Heska Revenue in Veterinary Laboratory Testing Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Heska Recent Development
12.5 Idexx
12.5.1 Idexx Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Veterinary Laboratory Testing Introduction
12.5.4 Idexx Revenue in Veterinary Laboratory Testing Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Idexx Recent Development
12.6 Idvet
12.6.1 Idvet Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Veterinary Laboratory Testing Introduction
12.6.4 Idvet Revenue in Veterinary Laboratory Testing Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Idvet Recent Development
12.7 Neogen
12.7.1 Neogen Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Veterinary Laboratory Testing Introduction
12.7.4 Neogen Revenue in Veterinary Laboratory Testing Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Neogen Recent Development
12.8 Qiagen
12.8.1 Qiagen Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Veterinary Laboratory Testing Introduction
12.8.4 Qiagen Revenue in Veterinary Laboratory Testing Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Qiagen Recent Development
12.9 Randox Laboratories
12.9.1 Randox Laboratories Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Veterinary Laboratory Testing Introduction
12.9.4 Randox Laboratories Revenue in Veterinary Laboratory Testing Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Randox Laboratories Recent Development
12.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.10.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Veterinary Laboratory Testing Introduction
12.10.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Veterinary Laboratory Testing Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development
12.11 Virbac
