Global Veterinary IVF Market _Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global veterinary IVF market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market are Increasing demand for food especially milk and products, rising population, Increasing better progeny using advanced technologies.

The key market players for the global veterinary IVF market are listed below;

IVF Limited

Planer

Hamilton Thorne Inc.

Minitube

Equine Fertility Center

OvaGenix

Paragon Veterinary Group

Stateline Veterinary Service

Trans Ova Genetics

Trivector Biomed LLP

The global veterinary IVF market is segmented into;

Products

Technique

End User

On the basis of product type global veterinary IVF devices market is segmented into reagents, equipment, and services. In 2018, the equipment segment is expected to dominate the global veterinary IVF market with 52.7% market share in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The reagent segment is further sub-segmented into embryo culture media, cryopreservation media, and others. The equipment segment is sub-segmented into imaging systems, ovum pick up system, OPU tube warmer, embryo filters, sperm separation systems, cabinets, ovum aspiration pumps, Incubators, laser systems, cryosystems, and others

On the basis of technique, the global veterinary IVF device market is segmented into artificial insemination and embryo transfer.

On the basis of end user, the global veterinary IVF device market is segmented into fertility clinics & surgical centers, hospitals & research laboratories and cryobanks.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 Geographical regions;

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global veterinary IVF market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

