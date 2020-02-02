Global Venture Capital Investment Market 2018 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Venture Capital Investment Market 2019
Description:
Fintech solutions provide alternative finance firms with a platform for investors to directly come across companies and individuals looking for equity financing and debt. The technology has enabled new players to take faster decisions, engage with customers more precisely, and run operations at low cost-to-income ratios compared with traditional banks. The low-interest rates offered in the alternative finance sector have lowered the defaults rate and led investors to seek high-yielding assets. The main areas of focus for investors are lending, money transfers, blockchain, payment processing, and wealth management among others. Several VC firms are investing in fintech startups, wherein the firms are exploring software to develop financial planning and other portfolio management tasks. These startups aim to disrupt traditionally modeled corporations. Of late, many banks are coming forward and partnering with alternative lenders, a trend that has taken over the banking and fintech sector. For banks, these collaborations are expected to increase the customer base and improve their footprint, while for alternative lenders, it will bring in more customers and capital.
Areas like healthtech, biotech and autotech are expected to continue to grow at a rapid pace, while artificial intelligence across industries will likely help drive significant investment rounds.
In 2018, the global Venture Capital Investment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Venture Capital Investment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Venture Capital Investment development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accel
Benchmark Capital
First Round Capital
Lowercase Capital
Sequoia Capital
Union Square Ventures
Andreessen Horowitz
Bessemer Venture Partners
Greylock Partners
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Joint Investment
Combinational Investment
Market segment by Application, split into
Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology
Media And Entertainment
Medical Equipment
IT
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Venture Capital Investment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Venture Capital Investment development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Venture Capital Investment are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
