Global Vehicle Toll Collection And Access System Market will multiply at impressive CAGR by 2022 & Top Key Players are Schneider Electric, Siemens, Robert Bosch, 3M, Feig Electronics etc

The rapid technological progress in toll collection systems in the European and American continents has led to the speedy growth of the Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access System Market. The manufacturing, installation and servicing of software and hardware parts required for the same, comes under this market. Electronic Toll Collection systems enable collection of toll payments electronically, leading to almost nonstop toll collection and traffic monitoring.
The market for technology supported Vehicle Toll Collection Systems, has come a long way since the introduction of Road tolls in Europe where large scale development happened in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal. While the need for toll collection grew out from the initial concept of compensating construction expenses for motorway networks and bridges, the simultaneous improvement in technology had an impact in the market for such systems.
Market Dynamics
The market is growing for various types of software that enable Vehicle toll collection – RFID-Based Electronic Toll Collection Systems, DSRC-Based Electronic Toll Collection System, Video Analytics-Based Electronic Toll Collection System and GNSS/GPS-Based Electronic Toll Collection System are few examples.
Electronic Toll Systems are growing all around the world now. The rising popularity may be owed to the fact that most ETC lanes are less expensive to build and operate than traditional toll collection methods.
Market Segmentation
The Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access System Market can be divided into:
Highway
Urban
Other
Urban toll ways are typically facing rapid growth in many of the developing countries, with most of them have already adopted certain technological aspects. The current developing interest in ETC systems derives from proposals in a number of countries to introduce urban toll ways and using the net toll receipts to hopefully recover the sunk cost of capital investment plus an acceptable profit margin for the financial risk.
Request For Free Sample @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065248
Geographic Analysis
The market is divided on the basis of geography:
European Union
United States
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Major growth has been observed in the European Union as well as the United States. The recent growth in production and consumption of these systems in countries like China and Japan is quite noticeable. Countries like India are catching up in terms of demand, where the first interoperable RIFD-based electronic toll system was rolled out on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway in 2013.
Key Players
Following are the key players in the market:
Schneider Electric, Siemens, Robert Bosch, 3M, Feig Electronics, Denso, Xerox, Thales Group, Hitachi, Efkon AG, Magnetic Autocontrol, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, TRMI Systems, Mark IV Industries, TransCore, Nedap, Automatic Systems-IER Group
Report Contents Regional Analys is Report Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Buy This Premium Report Now @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10065248
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
Read More @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/global-vehicle-toll-collection-and-access-system-market/10065248
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.
Contact Us
Name: David
Email : [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609