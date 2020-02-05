Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market 2019 : Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

The report here assembles the various perspectives to be considered as to the global Vehicle to Grid Chargers market which depicts the recent data and upcoming expectations with reference to the advancing powers at play. The prime reason behind the investigation is to offer the perusers with an expansive details and make accessible the required materials and records. The quantifiable and examined clarifications for the investigation, other than illustrating data on factors, for example, drivers, limitations, and projections so as guess the total outcome of the global Vehicle to Grid Chargers market over the said period in the report. It furthermore gives a brief and top to bottom examination of the predefined showcase, which gathers some present scenario of the business which are at risk to trigger an adjustment in the market or may cause any negative after-effect.

Vehicle to grid chargers are EVs chargers that are bi-directional and can be used to charge the vehicle and to transfer energy from the vehicle to charging unit to meet the electricity demand during peak hours.

During 2017, the North Americas accounted for the major shares of the vehicle to grid chargers market due to the presence of various projects and consortiums. However, by 2023, APAC will be the major contributor to the market and this will attribute to factors such as the availability of incentives and the rise in investments in several Asian countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China.

The global Vehicle to Grid Chargers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Vehicle to Grid Chargers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vehicle to Grid Chargers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DriveElectric

Enel

Hyundai Mobis

OVO Energy

Shell

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

AC Vehicle to Grid Chargers

DC Vehicle to Grid Chargers

Segment by Application

Residential Chargers

Commercial Chargers

Table of Contents

1 Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vehicle to Grid Chargers

1.2 Vehicle to Grid Chargers Segment by Type

1.3 Vehicle to Grid Chargers Segment by Application

1.3 Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market by Region

1.4 Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market Size

1.4.1 Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Vehicle to Grid Chargers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3 Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Vehicle to Grid Chargers Production

3.5 Europe Vehicle to Grid Chargers Production

3.6 China Vehicle to Grid Chargers Production (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Vehicle to Grid Chargers Production (2014-2019)

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Vehicle to Grid Chargers

Table Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Production (K Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Table Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Consumption (K Units) Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

Figure Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2018

Table Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market Size (Million US$) Comparison by Regions (2014-2025)

Figure North America Vehicle to Grid Chargers Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Europe Vehicle to Grid Chargers Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

