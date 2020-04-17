In this report, the Global Vehicle Telematics Market Size Status and Forecast 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Vehicle Telematics Market Size Status and Forecast 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In 2018, the global Vehicle Telematics market size was 39647.65 million US$ and it is expected to reach 104101.20 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.71% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Vehicle Telematics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vehicle Telematics development in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America and Other Regions

The key players covered in this study

Aptiv PLC

LeasePlan

ALD Automotive

Visteon Corporation

Telefonica S.A

Vodafone Group Plc.

Alphabet

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Valeo S.A

Trimble

ARI

AT&T

Athlon

Omnitracs

Harman International industries

Octo

Emkay

TomTom

Continental

Michelin

Arvento

Mix Telematics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fleet/Asset Management

Navigation& location based systems

Infotainment systems

Insurance telematics

Safety & security

Remote alarm & incident monitoring Solutions

V2X

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Other Regions

