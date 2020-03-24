Global Vehicle Telematics Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Summary

This report provides in depth study of "Vehicle Telematics Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization.

Vehicle Telematics is a method of monitoring and harvesting data from any moving asset, like a car, truck, heavy equipment, or ship by using GPS and onboard diagnostics to record movements and vehicle condition at points in time.

Automobile telematics plays an important role in business and personal use.Huge downstream demand is driving telematics transactions in cars.The main sales markets are in the United States and Europe.After sweeping the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific region, India also has a strong procurement market.The United States is the largest consumer of automotive telematics, with a market share of more than 40 percent in 2019.

In 2018, the global Vehicle Telematics market size was 39650 million US$ and it is expected to reach 104100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Vehicle Telematics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vehicle Telematics development in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The key players covered in this study

Aptiv PLC

LeasePlan

ALD Automotive

Visteon Corporation

Telefonica S.A

Vodafone Group Plc.

Alphabet

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Valeo S.A

Trimble

ARI

AT&T

Athlon

Omnitracs

Harman International industries

Octo

Emkay

TomTom

Continental

Michelin

Arvento

Mix Telematics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fleet/Asset Management

Navigation& Location Based Systems

Infotainment Systems

Insurance Telematics

Safety & Security

Remote Alarm & Incident Monitoring Solutions

V2X

In the global market, Fleet/Asset Management plays the largest role in the application of automotive telemetry, accounting for nearly 40% of the market share.

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

In the global market, automotive telemetry system is mainly applied to commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles in 2018.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Vehicle Telematics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Vehicle Telematics development in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vehicle Telematics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

