Global Vehicle Camshaft Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2024

Vehicle Camshaft is an important engine component in an automobile, from a technical standpoint, a Vehicle Camshaft fulfills the function of converting rotatory motion of crankshaft to oscillating motion of follower, through a cam profile. The camshaft uses lobes (called cams) that push against the valves to open them as the camshaft rotates; springs on the valves return them to their closed position. This is a critical job, and can have a great impact on an engine’s performance at different speeds.

The vehicle camshaft market is very concerted market; the revenue of top nineteen players accounts about 80% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

The players mainly are ThyssenKrupp, MAHLE, Kautex Textron (CWC), Seojin Cam and Precision Camshafts. ThyssenKrupp is the largest player; its revenue of global market exceeds 23% in 2017. The next is MAHLE and Kautex Textron (CWC).

There are mainly three type product of vehicle camshaft market: Cast Camshaft, Assembled Camshaft and forged Camshaft.

Geographically, the global vehicle camshaft market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, India and other The Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 30% in 2017. The next is China and North America.

According to this study, over the next five years the Vehicle Camshaft market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3190 million by 2024, from US$ 2750 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Vehicle Camshaft business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Vehicle Camshaft market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Vehicle Camshaft value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Cast Camshaft

Assembled Camshaft

Forged Camshaft

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC,China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa,Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ThyssenKrupp, MAHLE, Kautex Textron (CWC), Seojin Cam, Precision Camshafts, Linamar, Musashi Seimitsu, Zhongzhou Group, Federal-Mogul, Xiyuan Camshaft, Riken, ESTAS, LACO, Tongxin Machinery, Nippon Piston Ring, XILING Power, Shenglong, Schleicher Fahrzeugteile, Hejia Industry

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vehicle Camshaft consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Vehicle Camshaft market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vehicle Camshaft manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vehicle Camshaft with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Vehicle Camshaft submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

