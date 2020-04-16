Global Veggie Burgers Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Veggie Burgers Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Veggie Burgers Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A veggie burger is a burger patty that does not contain meat or any such kind of meat. Such burgers may be made from ingredients like beans, especially soybeans and tofu, nuts, grains, seeds or fungi such as mushrooms or mycoprotein.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Engine 2

Trader Joe’s

Sunshine Burgers

Morningstar Farms

Lightlife

Hilary’s

Gardenburger

Gardein

Dr. Praeger’s

Beyond Burger

Field Roast

Beyond Meat

Amy’s California

Boca

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mushroom Veggie Burgers

Vegan Black Bean Burgers

Portobello Mushroom Burgers

Tofu Veggie Burgers

Potato and Bean Veggie Burgers

Vegetable Veggie Burgers

Others

Segment by Application

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Online Sales

Others

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

