Global Vegetable Carbon Market Research Report, Size, Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed Till 2028

Vegetable carbon is made from carbonized vegetable material and commercially distributed as fine black powder. Majorly vegetable carbon finds application in food industry, in particular confectionery products that require intense black colored confectionery, ices or desserts. Also, Vegetable Carbon Market application as a shading agent and in combination with other colors to achieve different color intensities.

Food additives are monitored under the Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) and the Codex General Standard for Food Additives (GSFA). In March 2018, EU released the list of approved food additives that include vegetable carbon (E153). After this, in conjunction with other EU legislations, use of vegetable carbon in Europe is approved. In Australia, Canada and New Zealand, vegetable carbon derived from plants are allowed to be used in food industry whereas use of vegetable carbon in the United States is banned.

Pharmaceutical companies are introducing plant-based vegetable carbon with active ingredients that have medicinal properties such as cleansing and detoxifying properties. After, EU approval of vegetable carbon, food additive manufacturers are likely to ramp up their production efforts to introduce plant-based vegetable carbon. Vegetable carbon also finds application in the cosmetics products such as face masks and whitening toothpaste as activated charcoal.

Vegetable Carbon Market: An Overview

Vegetable carbon is also known by the name of vegetable black, carbo medicinalis vegetabilis, and carbon black. Vegetable carbon is an insoluble black food coloring agent used in confectionery products, bakery products, decorations, cheese coating and pharmaceuticals applications. The vegetable carbon is produced via steam activation of vegetable fiber, wood, cellulose residue and peat. For health purposes, it is non-carcinogenic, naturally produced and pure. Also, the uses of vegetable carbon in process food is highly regulated and incorporate national legislations which assure safety for the consumers. The European, Canadian Australia, and New Zealand authorities approve vegetable carbon as a color additive while United States FDA still restricts its uses across the country. Vegetable carbon is typically safe and has health benefits as it prevents halitosis due to intestinal fermentation and also proven to be highly effective in case of diarrhea.

Vegetable Carbon Market: Dynamics

The use of food additives is justified when it ensures food safety, preserves the nutritional value, provides an appealing color, or enhances the stability of the food. The extensive use of vegetable carbon in processed food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical applications not only improves the color of the product but at the same time, it also preserves the quality by keeping the product fresh. The increasing awareness about vegetable carbons among food, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals manufacturers has acted as a driver for the global vegetable carbon market. The user’s assertiveness towards pleasing color and durable product is appeared to be a key factor that drives the global vegetable carbon market. The surging demand for the processed food across the globe requires various food additives in order to increase the food productivity, which anticipate to uplift the vegetable carbon market. However, the ban on vegetable carbon as food additives in the United States of America is expected to hamper the growth of vegetable carbon market during the forecast period. The vegetable carbon is FDA-Certified color additive and offers many health benefits as compared to other color additives ultimately which appeals to end users. This is expected to offer many opportunities for vegetable carbon market during the forecast period.

The demand for the vegetable carbon market is expected to be high in Western Europe region which attributes for largest share and have prime dominance over global vegetable carbon market owing to the high demand of color additives. The region such as Eastern Europe and Japan also account for a significant share of the global vegetable carbon market and follows the Western Europe region in terms of sales. The APEJ and MEA region are expected to witness the positive growth during the forecast period.

Vegetable Carbon Market: Key Development and Trends

Color additives are considered one of the most important classes of additives and their demand is increasing every year. Therefore, many key manufacturers are engaging themselves in research activities via collaboration with other players to resolve the safety problem associated with vegetable carbon.

For example,

Many companies are focusing on a solution to eliminate impurities which are found in vegetable carbon. The aim of the research is to build the product which is safer to use and promote its applicability, ultimately it fuels the global vegetable carbon market.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

