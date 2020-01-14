Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market Business Development Strategies and Key Players are Medtronic, B.Braun Melsungen AG, AngioDynamics, biolitec AG, Syneron Medical Ltd.

The Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market accounted to USD 250.1 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Vericose vein are knotted and enlarged veins due to pressure in the veins, which is mostly occurs lower body. It indicates higher risk of circulatory problems and sometime leads to more-serious problems. The modern technological advancements in varicose vein treatment technology are laser ablation systems, intense-pulsed-light therapy and combination of closure systems, radiofrequency systems and ultrasound guided systems which help to drive the market.

Market Segmentation

The global varicose vein treatment market is segmented by treatment mode into endovenous ablation, injection sclerotherapy and surgical ligation or stripping.

On the basis of product the market is segmented into ablation devices, venous closure products, and surgical products

On the basis of end user the market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory clinics.

On the basis of geography, varicose vein treatment market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The varicose vein treatment market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of varicose vein treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Business Entities Covered in this Report

Medtronic

Braun Melsungen AG

AngioDynamics

biolitec AG

Syneron Medical Ltd.

LUMENIS, Energist Ltd.

Eufoton srl

Accuron Technologies Limited

Teleflex Incorporated

Quanta System S.p.A

Sciton, Inc.

Fotona d.o.o.

BTG International Ltd.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

Chemische Fabrik Kreussler & Co. GmbH

Grocare India

Alma Lasers and The Vein Company

Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst call drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors:

Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors:

Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

