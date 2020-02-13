Global Variable Frequency Drives Market Competitions from Opponents Research 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Variable Frequency Drives Market Research Report 2019” new Research to its studies database.

The global Variable Frequency Drives market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Variable frequency drive is a device used for controlling the frequency and voltage that is supplied to the motor, based on the application need and requirements. Variable frequency drives provide motion control and reduce the power use, as they regulate the motors and supply only the required voltage, thereby reducing power consumption. The global variable frequency drives market is segmented into the following power ratings: less than 1000 kW and greater than 1000 kW.

Growing infrastructure and manufacturing sectors are expected to be the major growth drivers for the low voltage VFD market. Medium voltage drives function at slightly higher voltages than low voltage VFDs. By nature of this property, medium voltage drives consume less electricity as compared to their low voltage counterparts. Equipment used in industries such as mining, oil and gas, and power generation function at high voltage levels. The manufacturing sector was the largest consumer of variable frequency drives globally, accounting for 29.4% of the global share in 2017.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

The major manufacturers covered in this report

ABB

Danfoos

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Eaton

Emerson

Fuji Electric

General Electric

Hitachi

Mitsubishi Motors

Schaffner

SPOC Automation

Toshiba

WEG

Yaskawa Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Chemical Processing

Infrastructure Development

Oil And Gas

Automotive

Power Generation

Others

