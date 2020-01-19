Global Variable Data Printing Report, by Development, Trends, Investigation 2019 and Forecast to 2024

Variable Data Printing market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Variable Data Printing Market.

About Variable Data Printing Industry

Variable Data Printing market size will grow from USD 11.23 Billion in 2017 to USD 26.92 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 15.69%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

The global variable data printing market is driven by basic factors, which include strong growth in demand, especially in pharmaceutical, food & beverage and other sectors. These drivers are supported by the high rise in demand from the Asia-Pacific region. Product innovations and technological developments in the market are expected to create strong investment opportunities.

Companies which are Transforming Variable Data Printing Market are:-



HP Inc. , Canon, Inc. , 3M Company , Xerox Corporation , RR Donnelley & Sons Company , Mondi PLC , Avery Dennison Corporation , Quad/Graphics, Inc. , Cenveo, Inc. , Ws Packaging Group, Inc., , , , , , , , , ,

By Label Type

Release Liner Labels, Linerless Labels, , ,

By Composition

Facestock , Topcoat , , ,

By Printing Technology

Thermal Transfer , Direct Thermal , Electrophotography , Inkjet ,

By End-Use Sector

Food & Beverages, Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals, Home & Personal Care, Retail

Regions Covered in Variable Data Printing Market are :-

North and South America

Europe

China

South Korea

India

