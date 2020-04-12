In this report, the Global Vanadium Redox Battery Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Vanadium Redox Battery Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Vanadium redox battery is a secondary battery that uses liquid electrolyte instead of electrolyte plates for storing energy. These batteries are used in energy storage systems as a replacement for standard batteries such as lead-acid and lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries. These batteries provide a minimum of 25 years of service without any maintenance, which gives vanadium redox batteries an edge over other battery technologies.
To encourage the use of renewable power, governments of various countries support renewable energy production by providing grants, incentives, feed-in tariffs, and others. As renewable sources of energy such as solar, wind, and hydro are intermittent in nature, they have less potential as a standalone power system. To overcome this issue, the renewable sources are combined and used in a hybrid form to supply continuous, reliable power, which is proven to be beneficial in remote areas, especially in the telecom industry where it is adopted extensively.
This report focuses on Vanadium Redox Battery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vanadium Redox Battery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Gildemeister Energy Solutions
RedT Energy
UniEnergy Technologies
VanadiumCorp Resource
Vionx Energy
Australian Vanadium
Bushveld Energy
Cellennium
Prudent Energy
Redflow
Sparton Resources
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Redox
Hybrid
Segment by Application
Utilities
Commercial & Industrial
Military
EV Charging Station
