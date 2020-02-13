Global Valves for Power Market 2019 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Valves for Power Market Research Report 2019” new Research to its studies database.

The global Valves for Power market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Valves are devices that are used to control, direct, and regulate the flow and pressure of gases, liquids, and fluidized solids.These valves can be operated electrically, pneumatically, and hydraulically.

This industry research report identifies the increase in number of combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plants to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market in the coming years. Coal is the most commonly used fuel for power production. Though coal power plants are preferred over other power plants due to the cost factor, the increasing focus of governments and environmentalists in reducing the emission of greenhouse gases, has resulted in the rise in number of natural gas-based power plants. The increased production of natural gas, the decrease in its prices, and stringent emission norms implemented in several developed countries, will compel the power sector to transition from fossil fuel power generation to CCGT technology that also has benefits such as less emission of CO2, NOx, and SOâ‚‚ when compared to coal-powered plants. Since gas turbines use valves in several applications including fuel control, false start drain, intel guide vane actuation, air purge control, and reverse flow prevention, the expected increase in the number of CCGT gas turbines in the coming years, will drive the growth of this market.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Curtiss-Wright

Cameron

Emerson Electric

Flowserve

Weir

Alfa Laval

IMI Critical Engineering

KSB

Neway Valve

Valvitalia

Velan

Watts Water Technologies

LandT Valves

GE

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

Quarter-Turn Valves

Multi-Turn Valves

Control Valves

Segment by Application

Power Station

Ower Transmission Station

