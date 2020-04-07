In this report, the Global Vaginal Pessary Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Vaginal Pessary Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pessary is device inserted into the vagina to support sagging organs that have dropped down (prolapsed) or to help control urine leakage.

To treat POP, vaginal mesh is a medical device that is used to provide extra support when repairing weakened or damaged vaginal wall. Surgery can be done through the abdomen (transabdominal) or through the vagina (transvaginal).

The global production volume of vaginal pessary was 9305 K Units in 2016. The two regions are expected to dominate both the production and consumption of vaginal pessary in the years to come. Overall, the vaginal pessary products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

The technical barriers of vaginal pessary are high, resulting in fewer manufacturing enterprises. For vaginal pessary market, the key players are CooperSurgical, MedGyn and Personal Medical Corp. The market of vaginal Pessary is more separated, with the top four players takes 37.53% of global production market share in 2016.

In the past few years, the price of vaginal pessary has slightly increased and we expect the price will keep increase slightly as the growing of raw material cost.

The application of vaginal pessary can be broadly classified as Stress Urinary Incontinence, Severe Pelvic Organ Prolapse, and Mild Pelvic Organ Prolapse in terms of function. Mild Pelvic Organ Prolapse is the major application of vaginal pessary which takes consumption share of 75.68% in 2016. Vaginal pessary can also replace surgery in Severe Pelvic Organ Prolapse occasions. Polypropylene mesh (PPM) was never shown to be safe and effective for the treatment of Pelvic Organ Prolapse. Although PPM had been used for decades in the treatment of abdominal hernias, it was dangerous to assume that it would be fine to use in the vagina. Generally, vaginal pessary is the most safe way for Pelvic Organ Prolapse in the current situation.

The global Vaginal Pessary market is valued at 200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Vaginal Pessary volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vaginal Pessary market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CooperSurgical

MedGyn

Personal Medical Corp

Integra LifeSciences

Panpac Medical

Medesign

Smiths Medical

Thomas Medical

Kangge Medical

Dr. Arabin

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ring Pessary

Shelf Pessary

Segment by Application

Mild Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Stress Urinary Incontinence

Severe Pelvic Organ Prolapse

