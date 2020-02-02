Global Vacuum Pumps Market to Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2021

Vacuum pump is a mechanical device which is used to create vacuum by removing gas molecules from a sealed volume. Growing adoption of vacuum pumps in power, oil & gas, chemical processing, and semiconductor industries is driving the demand for vacuum pumps. Moreover, rising investment in these industries is also expected to benefit the market of vacuum pumps globally.

On the basis of types, vacuum pumps market is segmented into five categories: liquid ring vacuum pumps, dry vacuum pumps, rotary vane vacuum pumps, turbo molecular vacuum pumps, and steam jet ejectors. Out of all these segments, liquid ring and dry vacuum pumps are currently dominating the global market by capturing over 60% share of the market. Strong growth in semiconductor industry is leading to a surge in the potential of dry vacuum pumps, whereas liquid ring vacuum pumps find wide application in pulp and paper, and oil and gas industries. In order to reduce the overall operation cost, demand for high vacuum quality (clean and dry vacuum) and energy efficient pumps is increasing which is also supporting the growth of dry vacuum pumps.

North America and Asia Pacific are the key contributors to the growth of the global vacuum pump market where China and the U.S. are registering a majority chunk of the market share. Demand for vacuum pumps in these two countries is driven by a strong domestic production base of chemical, oil and gas, semiconductors, and pulp and paper industry. The global pulp and paper production in China stood at 86.3 million metric tons in 2009 and increased to 102.5 million metric tons in 2012, whereas production in the U.S. increased from 71.7 million metric tons to 74.3 million metric tons for the same year. China and the U.S. are also the most promising markets for the semiconductor industry. Vacuum pump market in Europe is growing at a moderate rate. Growth in the semiconductor industry is the key driver behind the growth; however, some end-user industries have started to shift their manufacturing facilities outside Europe to developing countries such as China and India, where less strict environmental regulations are in place.

On the basis of end-users, the global vacuum pumps market is segmented into: oil and gas, power, chemical processing, pulp and paper, and semiconductors. Chemical processing industry, followed by semiconductors remains the largest customers of vacuum pumps globally. However, the semiconductor industry witnessed the largest growth among all end-users. Due to growing consumption of smart phones and tablets, the global semiconductor industry is showing double digit growth and consequently, driving the growth of vacuum pumps market. Increasing investment in oil and gas industry is also boosting the demand for vacuum pumps, primarily in North America. Emerging markets such as LED lighting are generating strong growth opportunity for the global vacuum pumps market.

Some leading global players operating in the vacuum pump market include Gardner Denver, Inc. – KKR, Pfeiffer Vacuum GmBH, ULVAC, Inc., Oerlikon Corporate Switzerland, Edwards Group Ltd.- Atlas Copco, Tuthill Vacuum & Blower Systems, Graham Corporation, Dekker Vacuum Technologies, Inc., Gebr. Becker GmBH, Gast Manufacturing, Inc. – IDEX Corporation, Dr. – Ing. K. Busch GmBH, KNF Neuberger GmBH, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Ebara Corporation, Sterling SIHI GmbH, Cutes Corp., Samson Pump A/S, PPI Pumps Pvt. Ltd., Vooner FloGard Corporation, and Kashiyama Industries, Ltd.