Global Vacuum Ovens Market ASP Forecast by Applications 2019-2025

The global Vacuum Ovens market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Vacuum ovens are laboratory equipment used for drying or heating applications. In a vacuum oven, the thermal process occurs in a chamber where the atmospheric pressure is lowered using a vacuum pump and the unit can achieve temperatures of up to 2,500Â°C. The underlying principle of the vacuum oven is that at a reduced pressure (25-100 mm Hg), the temperature drops leading to vaporization of water leading to more efficient drying in comparison to a conventional oven.

The oven is used for a wide range of purposes such as electroplating, desiccating, vacuum embedding, dry sterilization, outgassing liquids, and electronic component processing.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Cole Parmer

Memmert

MTI

Sheldon Manufacturing

Thermo Fisher

Accumax India

BINDER

Cascade TEK

ESPEC

Grieve

JEIO

SalvisLab Renggli

Shanghai Hasuc Instrument Manufacture

Ted Pella

Yamato Scientific

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

Squaroid Vacuum Oven

Multi Module Vacuum Oven

Segment by Application

Domestic

Commercial

Laboratory

Others

