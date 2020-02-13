Global Vacuum Lifter Market Increasing Demand with leading players, Revenue Growth, Industry Share, Forecast 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Vacuum Lifter Market Research Report 2019” new Research to its studies database.

The global Vacuum Lifter market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Vacuum lifters are widely used in the glass industry, manufacturing facilities, construction sector, and warehouses for handling various flat and curved-surface materials. Vacuum lifters are used in the handling and logistics of float glass sheets in glass manufacturing facilities and for window and body installation in automotive manufacturing. In addition, they are used for the glazing of buildings, concrete slab handling during construction, pipe laying and handling cartons, and for material handling in warehouses and distribution centers.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rise in global constructions. Vacuum lifters are used at construction sites for handling and movement of building materials, such as concrete slabs, girders, sheet metals, pipes, and glass sheets. As a result, the construction sector makes one of the largest end-users of vacuum lifting equipment and is expected to be the biggest driver for the global vacuum lifter market during the forecast period.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Aardwolf

Anver

Bystronic Glass

Schmalz

Wood’S Powr-Grip

Acimex

Fezer

Barbaric

Biesse

Carl Stahl

Elephant

Fukoku

Gis

Ingersoll-Rand

Kilner Vacuumation

Natsu Machine

Ox Worldwide

Palfinger

Probst

Scaglia Indeva

Skanveir

Tawi

Caldwell

Timmer

Unimove Vacuum Lifters

Vaculex

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

Single Drive

Double Drive

Segment by Application

Industrial manufacturing

Construction

Automotive

Chemical and pharmaceutical

Others

