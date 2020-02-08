Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market 2019 & Top Players – BD,Mammotome,Hologic

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 100 pages with multiple tables and figures in it. This report studies the global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market status and forecast, categorizes the global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

Vacuum-assisted biopsy is a minimally invasive procedure that allows for the removal of multiple tissue samples. However, unlike core needle biopsy, which involves several separate needle insertions to acquire multiple samples, the special biopsy probe used during vacuum-assisted biopsy is inserted only once into the breast through a small skin nick made in the skin of the patient’s breast.

Vacuum assisted breast biopsy devices have a needle with an aperture that is placed under or within the lesion of interest. A vacuum sucks tissue into the aperture and then the aperture closes to complete tissue acquisition. They tend to be larger needles and because of the vacuum usually obtain larger size tissue samples. Most of the vacuum assisted devices have a separate console that is hooked to the biopsy device with suction tubing. They are ideally used for all stereotactic and MRI guided core biopsies.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/542267

Scope of the Report:

The major players are BD, Mammotome and Hologic. BD (C. R. Bard) is the leader competitor in breast biopsy market. C. R. Bard expanded the use of its devices by offering reusable handles for free when disposable needles were purchased. They produce the VacoraÂ® which is a self-contained VABB device, meaning it requires no additional capital equipment.

Mammotome, a Devicor company, is the second leading competitor in the breast biopsy market. Despite the need for an initial investment in expensive capital equipment, the global adoption rate of the company’s MammotomeÂ® Legacy biopsy system has been high, which is expected to continue over the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 1030 million US$ in 2024, from 720 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

This report offers deep-dive analysis on recent market trends growth in the Market and the Market is thriving by Major Vendors are:

BD

Mammotome

Hologic

Browse Complete TOC with Tables and Figures index @: https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Vacuum-assisted-Biopsy-Devices-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Products / Types:

9-12G

<9G

>12G

Market Applications / End-Users:

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

The report represents in-depth insights on the Market. It also provides detailed information about the major factors, such drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market, along with an analysis of micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and their contribution to the VACUUM-ASSISTED BIOPSY DEVICES Market.

Order a Purchase Report Copy at:-

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/542267

Contact Us: Mr. Jeet Jain, Sales Manager,

[email protected] ;

+1-240-284-8070, +44-20-3290-4151;

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on World industries, organizations, products, and trends.