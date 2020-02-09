Global Vacutainer Market Growth Rises By 2019-2024: Industry, Size, Demand, and Revenue

Vacutainer Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024.

A vacutainer blood collection tube is a sterile glass or plastic tube with a closure that is evacuated to create a vacuum inside the tube facilitating the draw of a predetermined volume of liquid. Most commonly used to collect blood samples in venipuncture, they are also used as urine collection tubes and as serum separator tubes. Vacutainer tubes may contain additives designed to stabilize and preserve the specimen prior to analytical testing. Tubes are available with or without a safety-engineered closure, with a variety of labeling options and closure colors as well as a range of draw volumes.

The global average price of Vacutainer is in the decreasing trend, from 126 /K Pcs in 2012 to 113 /K Pcs in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Vacutainer includes Serum Separating Tubes, EDTA Tubes, Plasma Separation Tubes and other. The proportion of EDTA Tubes in 2016 is about 43.6%, and the proportion of Serum Separating Tubes in 2016 is about 38.4%.

Vacutainer is application in Venous Blood Collection, Capillary Blood Collection. The most of Vacutainer is used in Venous Blood Collection, and the market share in 2016 is about 66.2%.

This report studies the global Vacutainer market status and forecast, categorizes the global Vacutainer market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

According to this study, over the next five years the Vacutainer market will register a 3.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4170 million by 2024, from US$ 3370 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Vacutainer business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Vacutainer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

BD

Terumo

GBO

Medtronic

Sekisui

Sarstedt

FL medical

Narang Medical

Improve Medical

TUD

Hongyu Medical

Sanli

Gong Dong

CDRICH

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Serum Separating Tubes

EDTA Tubes

Plasma Separation Tubes

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Venous Blood Collection

Capillary Blood Collection

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vacutainer consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Vacutainer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vacutainer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vacutainer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Vacutainer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

