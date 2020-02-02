Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market To see Steady Growth By 2025

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

A timeshare is a type of vacation ownership in which multiple individuals share rights to use the property, each with his or her own allotted time frame (in its most common form, this is a fixed week each year).

The vacation ownership industry (also known as the timeshare industry) enables customers to share ownership and use of fully-furnished vacation accommodations. Typically, a purchaser acquires an interest (known as a vacation ownership interest) that is either a real estate ownership interest (known as a timeshare estate) or contractual right-to-use interest (known as a timeshare license) in a single resort or a collection of resort properties.

As for the global Vacation Ownership industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated in USA. The top three manufacturers have 44.57% revenue market share in 2017. Wyndham, which has 17.40% market share in 2017, is the leader in the Vacation Ownership industry. The manufacturers following Wyndham are Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Hilton Grand Vacations, which respectively has 14.48% and 12.69% market share globally.

The competition among hotel and resort timeshare operators for sales of VOIs based principally on location, quality of accommodations, price, service levels and amenities, financing terms, quality of service, terms of property use, reservation systems and flexibility for VOI owners to exchange into time at other timeshare properties or other travel rewards. So, the main players compete based on brand name recognition and reputation international. Plus, consumer demand for products and services provided by the timeshare industry is closely linked to the performance of the general economy and is sensitive to business and personal discretionary spending levels.

In 2017, the global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market size was 13500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 23700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.3% during 2018-2025.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Timeshares

Vacation/Travel Clubs

Fractionals

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Private

Group

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

