Global UTI drugs Market Production, Capacity, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin Analysis and forecast 2019-2023

Market Highlights

UTI drugs are used for the treatment of urinary tract infection caused by bacterial or fungal infections. World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately 50 % of women have UTI at some point in their lives resulting in more than $1 million hospitalizations per year. WHO estimates the cost of UTI infections to be annually greater than $1 billion. It has further been stated that chances of boys being diagnosed with UTI is 1% while chances of girls being diagnosed with UTI is 3 to 8%. The Middle East and Africa UTI drugs market is growing due to factors such as catheter associated UTI, hospital borne infections (nosocomial infections), child birth, old age, obesity, growing health awareness especially about women health etc. On the other hand market constraints includes excellent efficacy of present antibiotics specially quinolones, growing drug resistance, unmet clinical needs, increasing incidence of chronic diseases etc. However, the rise of drug resistance has created the need for novel acting antibiotic. The future of UTI treatment seems to be development of biologics with greater market development especially with respect to poorly growing African market. The loss of patents, weakening developed pipelines and poor expenditure on health in African region had further constrained the market growth.

Request For Sample Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2540

The Middle East and Africa UTI drugs market has been segmented into drug class which includes quinolones, aminoglycosides, β-lactam, azoles and others. Among all these drug classes quinolones have the largest market value due to their broad variety and excellent efficacy. The share of aminoglycosides have been reduced by a small margin as this drug is resistance. Thus the current trend in UTI treatment is combined drug regimen. The market threat includes a form of substandard, counterfeit and spurious drugs have emerged. However it has to be noted that a huge unmet need exists for these drugs in the Middle East and African region.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mea-uti-drugs-market-2540

Key Players:

Major participants of this market are: Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AstraZeneca, Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. and others.

Middle East and Africa UTI Drugs market:

The Middle East and Africa UTI drugs market has been evaluated to be growing market and is expected that the market will grow moderately in the future. The Middle East and Africa UTI drugs market is expected to grow with the CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period. The growth will primary be led by unmet medical needs and rising incomes of the population.

Regional Analysis:

Depending on geographic region, UTI drugs market is segmented into following countries: UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman; UAE is the largest market followed by Egypt. However the future market will be led by poorly developed parts of Africa due to large unmet needs.

Market Segmentation:

Middle East and African UTI drugs market has been segmented on the basis of drug class which comprises of quinolones, aminoglycosides, β-lactam, azoles and others. On the basis of clinical Indications the market is segmented into urethritis, cystitis and pyelonephritis. On the basis of end users, market is segmented into hospitals and self-administered.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.3 Research Objective

1.4 Assumptions & Limitations

1.5 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

3.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Customer

4.1.3 Intensity Of Competitor’s

4.1.4 Threat Of New Entrants

5 Middle East And Africa UTI Drugs Market, By Drug Class

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Quinolones

5.1.2 Aminoglycosides

5.1.3 Β-Lactam

5.1.4 Azoles

5.1.5 Others

6 Middle East And Africa UTI Drugs Market, By Clinical Indications

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Urethritis

6.1.2 Cystitis

6.1.3 Pyelonephritis

7 Middle East And Africa UTI Drugs Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Hospitals

7.1.3 Self-Administered

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]