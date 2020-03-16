Global Used Car Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

A used car, a pre-owned vehicle, or a secondhand car, is a vehicle that has previously had one or more retail owners.
The increasing spending power, the rising employment, the availability of convenient credit payment options, and the growing social acceptance of owning pre-owned cars in the regions such as APAC and the Americas, will drive the growth of the segment in this global market.
This report focuses on the global Used Car status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Alibaba Group Holding
eBay Motors
TrueCar
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Compact size (Below 1499cc)
Mid-size (1500 to 2499cc)
Full-size (above 2500cc)
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Home use
Industrial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Used Car status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Used Car development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Used Car Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Compact size (Below 1499cc)
1.4.3 Mid-size (1500 to 2499cc)
1.4.4 Full-size (above 2500cc)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Used Car Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Home use
1.5.4 Industrial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Used Car Market Size
2.2 Used Car Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Used Car Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Used Car Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Alibaba Group Holding
12.1.1 Alibaba Group Holding Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Used Car Introduction
12.1.4 Alibaba Group Holding Revenue in Used Car Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Alibaba Group Holding Recent Development
12.2 eBay Motors
12.2.1 eBay Motors Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Used Car Introduction
12.2.4 eBay Motors Revenue in Used Car Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 eBay Motors Recent Development
12.3 TrueCar
12.3.1 TrueCar Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Used Car Introduction
12.3.4 TrueCar Revenue in Used Car Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 TrueCar Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Continued….
