Global USB Type-C Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2028

With the increasing production of consumer devices, such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops, that support USB type-C as well as power delivery mechanisms, the global demand for USB type-C ports in these appliances and consumer electronic devices has surged rapidly. Growing popularity of USB type-C interfaces is mainly attributed to speedy and safer data sharing through a USB type-C port. As the scope of applications for USB type-C has expanded from only consumer electronics to in-car infotainment systems, USB type-C market players have been witnessing new avenues of growth opportunities.

USB Type-C Market Players Focus on Introducing Innovative Features of Products to Boost Sales

A mounting number of new players entering in the USB type-C market, where global tech-giants have already consolidated with position, makes the USB type-C market a highly competitive market. Thereby, leading players in the USB type-C market are mainly focused on improving the flexibility and operability of their products to maintain a competitive edge in the USB type-C market. Differentiating their product portfolio with innovative features remains a primary focus for a majority of stakeholders in the UST type-C market. Some examples include,

In April 2018, TE Connectivity (TE) – a leader in connectivity and sensors and a leading technology company in the USB type-C market – announced the launch of its new waterproof on-board USB Type-C receptacle connector, which can be used for smartphones, wearables, medical devices, appliances, as well as for automotive infotainment.The company also declared that the new USB type-C connector is a “new game changer” as it can be used in harsh environmental condition and across a wide range of industrial applications. It aims to introduce a next-generation solution for current and future USB applications with the launch of the new waterproof on-board USB type-C receptacle connector.

In October 2018, Belkin International, Inc. – an American manufacturer of consumer electronics and leading player in the USB type-C market – announced that it has launched USB type-C to HDMI Adapter, which is compatible with video-enabled USB type-C devices and can deliver fuller palette of rich colors and greater brightness and contrast.

Another U.S.-based semiconductors supplier company – ON Semiconductor announced the launch of a USB Type-C analog audio switch that supports an audio sense path and allows the USB Type-C port to become a single passage for analog audio signals and USB2.0 signals with integrated protection.

Adoption of USB Type-C and Power Delivery Devices in Vehicles to Expand Scope for Innovations

Positive growth prospects of the USB type-c market are mainly attributed to the recent advancements in the latest automotive infotainment systems. Increasing consumer inclination towards automobiles with advanced in-car infotainment features is bolstering innovations in the USB type-C market.

Leading technology companies in the USB type-c market are aiming to introduce USB type-c and power delivery devices that are compatible with automotive infotainment systems. For instance, in February 2019, Microchip Technology Inc. – an American manufacturer of electronic components, such as microcontrollers and flash-IP integrated circuits – announced that it has launched an automotive-qualified USB 3.1 Gen1 SmartHub IC, which includes interfaces for USB Type-C connectors and can enable universal connectivity in vehicles.

Richtek Technology Corporation – one of the world’s leading analog IC companies – recently launched its new product RTQ7880, which is an integrated IC device that combines a Buck-Boost controller and USB Type-C Power Delivery to offer innovative power management solutions to automotive applications.

USB Type-C Devices to find Burgeoning Applications in Next-Gen Electronic Appliances

With the recent enhancements in technologies and connectivity, thee trend of Internet of Things (IoT) has bolstered applications of wired interfaces in almost each consumer electronic device. USB type-C interfaces are being used widely by electronic device manufacturers to offer end-users with the fastest mode of data transfer. Due to the low data transferring capabilities of wireless interfaces, such as Bluetooth and WiFi, the use of USB type-C interfaces has increased across consumer electronic devices such as audio devices, smartphones, and laptops. Thereby, rapidly increasing production and sales of the consumer electronic devices and other electronic appliances is expected to contribute to growth of the USB type-C market in the upcoming years.

Key Segments of the USB Type-C Market:

The USB type-C market is broadly categorized into various segments, by the product types, applications, types of protocols, and geographical regions.

Based on the product types, the USB type-C market can be divided into,

Mobile Phone & Tablets

Computers

Automobiles

Drones

Others

Based on its application, the USB type-C market can be divided into:

Computing

Wireless

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Robotics

Based on the types of protocols, the USB type-C market can be divided into:

HDMI

Thunderbolt

DisplayPort

MHL

USB Audio over USB Type-C

Based on geographical regions, the USB type-C market is segmented into:

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA and other APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



