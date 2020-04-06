In this report, the Global USB Chargers Industry Chain Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global USB Chargers Industry Chain Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A power adapter that generates the 5 volt DC standard required by USB. The amperage varies, typically from .07A to 2.4A. The charger plugs into an AC outlet, and a USB cable plugs into the charger. USB ports on computers have an upper limit of 500 milliamps; however, USB chargers that come with cellphones and other devices handle one or more amps. The devices sense when they are connected to a computer versus the charger and regulate their current draw. See power adapter.

Based on the port, the market is categorized into one-, two-, three-, and four-port chargers. By the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online and offline. Hitherto, offline channels have the dominance over this market; however, with the increasing penetration of Internet, online distribution channels will also have a smooth way to success in the near future.

The global USB Chargers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on USB Chargers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall USB Chargers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AT&T Inc.

Baccus Global LLC

Bello Digital

Cyber Power Systems, Inc.

DB Power Limited

Eaton Corporation Plc.

E-Filliate

Goal Zero

Honeycomb

IKEA Systems B.V.

Insignia

Just Wireless

Kaijet Technology International (J5 Create)

Klein Electronics (Sharp Brand)

MIZCO International Inc., (Tough Tested)

Monster Products

MyCharge

Native Union

NCC Corp.

Petra Industries, LLC

Prime Wire & Cable, Inc.

Qmadix

S2DIO, LLC

SDI Technologies

Sprint Corporation

The Douglas Stewart Co.

T-Mobile

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

One Port

Two Port

Three Port

Four Port

Segment by Application

Home Use

Car Use

Others

