Global USB Chargers Industry Chain Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A power adapter that generates the 5 volt DC standard required by USB. The amperage varies, typically from .07A to 2.4A. The charger plugs into an AC outlet, and a USB cable plugs into the charger. USB ports on computers have an upper limit of 500 milliamps; however, USB chargers that come with cellphones and other devices handle one or more amps. The devices sense when they are connected to a computer versus the charger and regulate their current draw. See power adapter.
Based on the port, the market is categorized into one-, two-, three-, and four-port chargers. By the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online and offline. Hitherto, offline channels have the dominance over this market; however, with the increasing penetration of Internet, online distribution channels will also have a smooth way to success in the near future.
The global USB Chargers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on USB Chargers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AT&T Inc.
Baccus Global LLC
Bello Digital
Cyber Power Systems, Inc.
DB Power Limited
Eaton Corporation Plc.
E-Filliate
Goal Zero
Honeycomb
IKEA Systems B.V.
Insignia
Just Wireless
Kaijet Technology International (J5 Create)
Klein Electronics (Sharp Brand)
MIZCO International Inc., (Tough Tested)
Monster Products
MyCharge
Native Union
NCC Corp.
Petra Industries, LLC
Prime Wire & Cable, Inc.
Qmadix
S2DIO, LLC
SDI Technologies
Sprint Corporation
The Douglas Stewart Co.
T-Mobile
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
One Port
Two Port
Three Port
Four Port
Segment by Application
Home Use
Car Use
Others
