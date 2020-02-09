Global Urea Formaldehyde Market Report: Top Companies, Trends, Challenges, Driving Factor Analysis, CAGR of 6.63% and Forecast to 2021

Urea Formaldehyde Market Report 2017-2021 includes a comprehensive analysis of the current Market. The report starts with the basic Urea Formaldehyde industry overview and then goes into each and every detail.

Scope of Urea Formaldehyde Market:

About Urea Formaldehyde

Urea formaldehyde is also known as urea methanal. It is mainly used as a resin and adhesive in various end-user applications such as plywood, particle boards, coatings, decorative lubricants, and molding compounds. Urea formaldehyde is formed by reacting urea and formaldehyde in the presence of some mild base such as pyridine. It is a thermosetting synthetic resin mainly consumed as adhesive for construction (for bonding) and building materials. Urea formaldehyde costs less compared with other resins such as phenol formaldehyde and melamine formaldehyde.

Industry analysts forecast the global urea formaldehyde Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.63% during the period 2017-2021.

Market driver

Cost-effective

Market challenge

Low water resistance

Market trend

Remarkable growth in APAC

Urea Formaldehyde Market competition by Top manufacturers, sales, price, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer; The Top Key players are:

ARCL Organics, BASF, Hexion, INEOS, MRI, Ashland, Borealis, Chemiplastica, Chimica Pomponesco, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals, HEXZA, Kronospan, and Tembec

Regions that have been covered for this Urea Formaldehyde Market

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

There are total 14 Chapters in Urea Formaldehyde Market Report:

Chapter 1 Overview of Urea Formaldehyde Market

Chapter 2 Global Urea Formaldehyde Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3 Global Urea Formaldehyde Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4 Global Urea Formaldehyde Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5 North America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 6 Europe Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 8 Latin America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 10 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Low End Servers

Chapter 11 Urea Formaldehyde Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

Chapter 12 Urea Formaldehyde Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Chapter 13 Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis of Urea Formaldehyde Market

Chapter 14 Cost and Gross Margin Analysis of Urea Formaldehyde Market

