Global Urban Pest Management Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Introduction

Global Urban Pest Management Market

The pest management includes firms that are involved in the professional management of pests, termites, rodents, and other species that can cause health issues or undesired quality of life for humans. The industry caters to both residential customers and commercial establishments. The primary function of pest control services is to maintain hygienic surroundings that are free of pests that could hurt commercial interests or endanger health.

The global Urban Pest Management market was worth $ 5,435 million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach $XX million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Global Urban Pest Management Market – Market Dynamics

The global urban pest management market is driven by rising of insurance-based pest control services, growing hospitality, pharmaceutical, and food processing industries, and complexity of pest control procedures and safety protocols for chemicals used in pest control.

Owing to the significant costs associated with pest control, many players in the market are coming up with insurance-based pest control services, especially for commercial customers. Major hotels and other businesses are opting for these pest control services. Terminix, for instance, has partnered with Aon (an insurance provider) to provide insurance coverage against bed bug infestations, primarily for commercial customers such as hotels, community housing developments, and other businesses. As standard insurance policies provided for commercial properties do not include extermination costs, a round of pest control can require considerable investment. The growing availability of specialized insurance policies will allow customers to control their expenses and access to a reliable service provider.

However, implementation of stringent regulations and consequent costs to service providers and pressure on pricing strategies might hamper the market growth.

The industry is regulated by various state and federal authorities and must adhere to environmental laws. The market is highly fragmented, and many small vendors that are not thoroughly monitored operate in the space. The quality of the pesticides used may be compromised to keep costs low. The penalties imposed for non-compliance include cancellation of licenses, fines, and other corrective actions. The introduction of regulations like the REACH and the Biocidal Products Regulation in Europe has considerable importance in this market.

Global Urban Pest Management Market – Segment Analysis

Global Urban Pest Management Market, By End-User, 2017 (%)

Residential 68.32%

Commercial 21.43%

Others 10.25%

The global Urban Pest Management market is segmented by application and pest type. Global Urban Pest Management market is segmented by application as residential commercial and other. Urbanization is one of the key factors driving the demand for pest control in the residential segment. The close proximity of living quarters in most urban centers allows pests to spread easily. Pest spread is aggravated by factors like overcrowding, inefficient waste disposal, water logging during the rainy season, and poor building quality, which are common in large cities The residential segment primarily requires services like bird proofing, rodent extermination, fumigation, and mosquito, bed bug, ant, and cockroach eradication. Commercial customers include the hospitality, retail, healthcare, education, and institutional sectors. Urban pest management market is segmented by pest type as Mosquito, Bed Bug, Termite, Cockroaches, and Others. General pest control includes the eradication of ants, flies, cockroaches, fleas, bed bugs, spiders, mosquitoes, moths, wasps and bees, ticks, rodents, beetles, gnats, silverfish, stink bugs, millipedes, weevils, and mites for the commercial and residential sectors. It also provides anti-fungal treatment and disinfection and extermination of viruses and bacteria through safe techniques and chemicals.

Global Urban Pest Management Market – Geographical Analysis

Global Urban Pest Management Market, By Geography, 2017 (%)

North America 45.65%

Europe 26.54%

Asia-Pacific 19.43%

South America 4.65%

Rest of the World 4%

The global Urban Pest Management market is segmented geographically by region into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the leading segment in the global Urban Pest Management market. An estimated 20,000 pest control companies are operating in North America alone in the year 2016. The pest control services market in the UK is growing at a rate of approximately 6% annually. Increased international travel has fueled the spread of pests such as bed bugs, while climate changes have led to the spread of insects such as the oak processionary moth, which can cause serious health issues as well as severe damage to oak trees.

Although the slow economic growth in the region, particularly in The US has adversely affected demand in a few end-user markets, the increased demand for pest control services from APAC countries has offset the effects of the slowdown in the Americas. Although the nature of the business is seasonal, North America is a mature market with customers prioritizing prevention and monitoring rather than reactive measures. Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, and Peru are some of the key countries in South America.

Global Urban Pest Management Market –Competitive Analysis

The Urban Pest Management market is highly fragmented, with the presence of numerous global and local market players vying for market share through the launch of new products and expansion of business reach. The significant market players include Indian Pest Control Company, Terminix International Company, and Ecolab Inc. The key market players have adopted acquisition as a key strategy to improve their market presence. Ecolab acquired Food Protection Services, Royal Pest Solutions, and Research Fumigation Company to provide an extensive product portfolio in Pest management services in March 2018.

Key Takeaways

Asia-Pacific is the leading geographical segment owing to the wide-scale consumption of Urban Pest Management in automotive and industrial sectors, and increased efforts of industrialization.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Competitive Scenario, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Urban Pest Management Market is segmented by type into cold cast elastomer and hot cast elastomer. By end-user, the global Urban Pest Management market is segmented into automotive & transportation, industrial, mining, oil & gas, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

