Global Universal Life Insurance Market: Myriad Benefits, Besides Lifelong Protection, Fuels Sales

Universal life insurance is nothing but a version of life insurance. It offers both lifelong protection alongside savings. One has to pay a premium for it. Once the holder expires, the death benefit is passed on to the beneficiaries. The biggest benefit of universal life insurance is the flexibility in paying premiums and choices on how the policy’s cash value is invested. It is also less expensive.

The different types of products in the global universal life insurance market are flexible premium universal life, single premium universal life, and fixed premium universal life. Those are mainly distributed via brokers, digital and direct channels, agencies, and bancassurance. The global universal life insurance market is a competitive one with many players operating in it. They are seen launching many new products in order to grow their market shares.

Get free sample of Universal Life Insurance Market for more Professional & Technical industry insights at: https://www.qyresearchreports.com/sample/sample.php?rep_id=1931819&type=S

Universal Life Insurance Allows Policy Holders to Borrow Money Against it

Apart from the staple lifelong protection, there are many additional features of universal life insurance. This is driving the global universal life insurance market. For example, policy holders can borrow or withdraw money against it. Their cash value also earns an interest. This is because when the buyer pays the premium, a part of it goes towards death benefit. A portion of it, however, also goes towards building up the policy’s savings component. This is known as the “cash value.” After a period of time, after sufficient money has been accumulated, the policy holder can borrow or withdraw against the cash value of the policy for emergencies.

Flexibility in Paying Premiums Drives Universal Life Insurance Market

A universal life insurance also accords a degree of flexibility when it comes to premiums. One can lessen or even completely stop paying the premiums on a universal life policy if the cash value of the account covers costs. One also has the option to increase or decrease the death benefit. This is having a positive impact on the global universal life insurance market.

Indexed Universal Life Insurance Sees Maximum Uptake

At present, the global universal life insurance market is mainly being led by the indexed universal life insurance. It allows the owners to allocate cash value amounts to either a equity index account or a fixed account. The IUL policies are considered more volatile than the fixed ULs. However, they are considered less risky than universal life policies. This is because no money is actually invested in equity positions.

High Degree of Awareness about Insurance Products Catapults North America Demand

Currently, North America and Europe are the most prominent universal life insurance markets. This is because of the high degree awareness among the people about various insurance policies and the also supportive policies framed by governments. Meanwhile, going forward, Asia Pacific universal life insurance market is expected to soar with initiatives undertaken by governments and independent bodies to bring more people under the ambit of various insurance policies.