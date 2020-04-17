Global (United States, European Union and China) X-ray Food & Pharmaceutical Inspection Equipment Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) X-ray Food & Pharmaceutical Inspection Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) X-ray Food & Pharmaceutical Inspection Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

X-ray Food & Pharmaceutical Inspection Equipment uses x-ray inspection technology to ensure Food & Pharmaceutical safety and quality. X-ray inspection gives them exceptional levels of metal detection for ferrous, non-ferrous, and stainless-steel. The technology is also extremely good at detecting other foreign bodies such as glass, stone, bone, high density plastics, and rubber compounds.

Europe occupied 39.96% of the production market in 2018. It is followed by Japan and China, which respectively account for around 21.17% and 16.19% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, Europe was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 28.22% of the global consumption volume in 2018.

In 2019, the market size of X-ray Food & Pharmaceutical Inspection Equipment is 198 million US$ and it will reach 291.9 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for X-ray Food & Pharmaceutical Inspection Equipment.

This report studies the global market size of X-ray Food & Pharmaceutical Inspection Equipment, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the X-ray Food & Pharmaceutical Inspection Equipment production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Anritsu Infivis

Mettler-Toledo

Minebea Intec

Thermo-fisher

Ishida

Loma Systems

Sesotec GmbH

Multivac Group

Dylog Hi-Tech

Bizerba

Techik

WIPOTEC-OCS

Mekitec

NongShim Engineering

Meyer

COSO

SHANAN

Gaojing

JUZHENG Electronic and Technology

Easyweigh

Market Segment by Product Type

Packaged Product Inspection Equipment

Bulk Product Inspection Equipment

Packaged Product Inspection Equipment takes 73% market share of X-ray food and pharmaceutical equipment in 2018, and it will hold the larger share in the next years.

Bulk Product Inspection Equipment’s market share of X-ray food and pharmaceutical equipment in 2018 is 27 percent.

Market Segment by Application

Food

Pharmaceutical

Food occupies 89 percent market share of X-ray food and pharmaceutical equipment in 2018, and it will be the main application from 2019 to 2025.

In 2018, pharmaceutical’s market share in X-ray food and pharmaceutical equipment is only 11%.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the X-ray Food & Pharmaceutical Inspection Equipment status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key X-ray Food & Pharmaceutical Inspection Equipment manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of X-ray Food & Pharmaceutical Inspection Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

