Global (United States, European Union and China) Water-based Fire Suppression System Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Water-based Fire Suppression System market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Water-based Fire Suppression System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Water-based Fire Suppression System is the most common type around. Water-based Fire Suppression System was the original type made for homes and businesses, and they are the most affordable type to choose. With a water-based system, your building will be protected if a fire starts. When the system detects heat or smoke, it will typically trigger the sprinklers to spray out water. The water will then put the fire out.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Water-based Fire Suppression System in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Water-based Fire Suppression System. Growth in government budgets in the principal regions, increasing of commercial fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Water-based Fire Suppression System will drive growth in global markets.

In 2019, the market size of Water-based Fire Suppression System is 8070 million US$ and it will reach 10850 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Water-based Fire Suppression System.

This report studies the global market size of Water-based Fire Suppression System, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Water-based Fire Suppression System production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Tyco International (Johnson Controls)

Honeywell

United Technologies Corporation

Siemens

Robert Bosch

Viking Group

Halma

Nohmi Bosai

Protec Fire Detection

Fujian Tianguang Fire Fighting

Shanghai Jindun

CFE

Nanjing Fire Fighting

Guangdong Pingan Fire Industry

Market Segment by Product Type

Fire Detection

Control System

Fire Sprinklers

Fire Suppression Device

Pipes

Fittings

Fire detection takes 22.3% market share of water-based fire suppression system in 2018.

Control system occupies 11 percent market share in 2018, but it will grow fast in the next years.

The market share of fire sprinklers is 8.4% in 2018.

In 2018, fire suppression device obtains 25.1 percent market share, and it will hold the largest share from 2019 to 2025.

Pipes’ market share in 2018 is 15.5%.

Fittings have 17.8% market share of water-based suppression system in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Automotive

Mining

Oil & Gas

Commercial takes 33.7% market share in 2018, and it will be the main application in the coming years.

Residential obtains 17.7 percent market share of water-based suppression system in 2018.

In 2018, industrial represents 28.5% market share.

The marekt share of automotive in 2018 is 8.5%, but it will grow fast in the next years.

Mining’s market share is 5.5% in 2018, and it won’t show great change from 2019 to 2025.

Oil and gas have 6.2 percent market share of water-based suppression system in 2018.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Water-based Fire Suppression System status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Water-based Fire Suppression System manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Water-based Fire Suppression System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

