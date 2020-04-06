In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Thermocouple Wire Market Research Report 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Thermocouple Wire Market Research Report 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A thermocouple is a sensor for measuring temperature that consists of two dissimilar metals that are joined together at the sensing end. Different thermocouple types (e.g. J, K, T, E, etc) use different mixtures of metals in the wire. At the cjc (cold junction compensation) end, the millivolt value provided by the thermocouple represents the difference in temperature of the sensing end as compared to the cjc end (also called the reference end). Alternatively, a thermocouple wire is a temperature-measuring instrument consisting of two wires of different metals joined at each end. One junction is placed where the temperature is to be measured, and the other is kept at a constant lower (reference) temperature. A measuring instrument is connected in the electrical circuit. The temperature difference causes the development of an electromotive force (EMF) that is approximately proportional to the difference between the temperatures of the two junctions. Temperature can be read from standard tables, or the instrument can be calibrated to display temperature directly

There are many manufacturers which sale Thermocouple Wire. TE Wire＆Cable, Johnson Matthey, Heraeus, Sandvik (Kanthal), BASF, OMEGA Engineering, Belden, Pelican Wire, National Instruments, Indutrade (Pentronic), Pyromation, etc. are large companies in the maket of Thermocouple Wires. TE Wire＆Cable is global leading for sale of Thermocouple Wire, which makes up 4.71% market share in terms of revenue in 2018. Nowadays, global Thermocouple Wire sales areas are mainly in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific. In 2018, Asia-Pacific Thermocouple Wire sales takes about 31.62% with 263.41 M USD and it is the largest sales region. Asia Pacific was a major market for Thermocouple Wire in 2018 and is estimated to expand due to the rising number of industries. Asia Pacific and North America leads the global Thermocouple Wires market in terms of demand.

In 2019, the market size of Thermocouple Wire is 837.3 million US$ and it will reach 1136.4 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Thermocouple Wire.

This report studies the global market size of Thermocouple Wire, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Thermocouple Wire production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

TE Wire＆Cable

Johnson Matthey

Heraeus

Sandvik (Kanthal)

BASF

OMEGA Engineering

Belden

Pelican Wire

National Instruments

Indutrade (Pentronic)

Pyromation

Dwyer Instruments

Tempco

Durex Industries

Marlin Manufacturing Corporation

Multi/Cable Corporation

Ellab

Temprel

Thermo-Electra

Hayashidenko

Market Segment by Product Type

Type T

Type J

Type E

Type K

Type N

Type S

Type R

In 2018, Type K accounted for a major share of 37.5% in the global Thermocouple Wire market. And this product segment is poised to reach 220.5 M USD by 2025 from 136.3 M USD in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Steel Industry

Glass and Ceramics Industry

Aerospace

Metallurgy/Heat Treatment

Power Gen

Aircraft Jet Engines

Automotive/RTD

Medical

Food Equipment

Others

In Thermocouple Wire market, Glass and Ceramics Industry segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 14583.6 (Km) by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.65x% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Thermocouple Wire will be promising in the Glass and Ceramics Industry in the next couple of years.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Thermocouple Wire status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Thermocouple Wire manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Thermocouple Wire are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

