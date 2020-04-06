In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Market Research Report 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Steel Tubular Piling Pipe Market Research Report 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Tubular piles are tubular pipes used for piling purposes, which are also called steel piles, piping tubes or tubular piling.

Steel Tubular Piling Pipe has three main types, such as Large Diameter, Standard Type, Micro Piles. Steel Tubular Piling Pipe is mainly used in Commercial Building Construction, Residential Building Construction, Bridge Construction, Dock Construction, Road & Highway Construction, Oil and Gas, Utilities and Others.In 2018, United States Steel Tubular Piling Pipe sales takes about 78.51% with 581 K MT and it is the largest sales region. It was a major market for Steel Tubular Piling Pipe in 2018 and is estimated to expand due to the rising number of industries and leads the global Steel Tubular Piling Pipes market in terms of demand. South of US is the largest consumption area, with 305.2 M USD in 2018.United States and Canada major manufacturers are TMK IPSCO, EVRAZ North America, Northwest Pipe Company and other small companies in Japan and US. EVRAZ North America is a global leader company in this field.

In 2019, the market size of Steel Tubular Piling Pipe is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Steel Tubular Piling Pipe.

This report studies the global market size of Steel Tubular Piling Pipe, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Steel Tubular Piling Pipe production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

TMK IPSCO

EVRAZ North America

Northwest Pipe Company

US steel

ArcelorMittal

JFE Steel

Zekelman Industries

Nippon Steel

Valiant Steel & Equipment

ESC Group

Market Segment by Product Type

Large Diameter

Micro Piles

In 2018, Large Diameter accounted for a major share of 63.24% in the United States & Canada Steel Tubular Piling Pipe market. And this product segment is poised to reach 896.2 Million US$ by 2025 from 660.6 Million US$ in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Commercial Building Construction

Residential Building Construction

Bridge Construction

Dock Construction

Road & Highway Construction

Oil and Gas

Utilities

Others

In Steel Tubular Piling Pipe market, Residential Building Construction segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 159.8 (K MT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.63% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Steel Tubular Piling Pipe will be promising in the Residential Building Construction field in the next couple of years.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Steel Tubular Piling Pipe status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Steel Tubular Piling Pipe manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Steel Tubular Piling Pipe are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

