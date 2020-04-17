Global (United States, European Union and China) Small Satellite Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Small Satellite market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Small Satellite market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Small satellites are satellites of low mass and size, usually under 500 kg (1,100 lb). While all such satellites can be referred to as “small”, different classifications are used to categorize them based on mass. Satellites can be built small to reduce the large economic cost of launch vehicles and the costs associated with construction. Miniature satellites, especially in large numbers, may be more useful than fewer, larger ones for some purposes – for example, gathering of scientific data and radio relay.

Global Small Satellite industry shows a high concentration degree due to the high technical barriers. In terms of geography, North America is the largest production region with a 63.75% global market share in 2018, followed by Europe with 19.12%.

In 2019, the market size of Small Satellite is 566.1 million US$ and it will reach 1958.1 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Small Satellite.

This report studies the global market size of Small Satellite, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Small Satellite production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Gruman

Raytheon

Dynetics

Surrey Satellite Technology

Axelspace

Sierra Nevada

Clyde Space

Planet Labs

Dauria Aerospace

CASC

Market Segment by Product Type

Microsatellite

Nanosatellite

Microsatellite takes no more than 30% market share of Small Satellite in 2018.

Nanosatellite has over 70% market share of Small Satellite in 2018, and it will hold the larger share in the whole market in the next years.

Market Segment by Application

National Security

Science & Environment

Commerce

Others

National Security is the main application of Small Satellite in 2018 over 40%, and it will hold the largest share in the next years.

The market share of Small Satellite of science and environment in 2018 is above 20%.

Commerce has about 25% market share of Small Satellite in 2018.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Small Satellite status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Small Satellite manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Small Satellite are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

