Global (United States, European Union and China) Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The rapid expansion of semiconductor chip application is one of the primary factors contributing to the growth of the semiconductor packaging and test market in China. The use of semiconductor chips has expanded broadly with rising demands from various industries such as power, energy, medical, green cars, networking and telecommunications, LED lighting, automobile, consumer applications, military, aerospace and defense, motor control applications, and robotics.

Factors including Convergence of electronics and automotive industry driving the quest for semiconductor manufacturing is significantly driving the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. However, the rapidly changing nature of technology requiring consistent changes in manufacturing equipment is impeding the market growth.

In 2019, the market size of Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment.

This report studies the global market size of Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Market Segment by Product Type

Wafer Probe Station

Die Bonder

Dicing Machine

Test handler

Sorter

Wafer probe station has 37.3 percent market share of semiconductor packaging and test equipment in 2018, and it will stay the mian type in the whole market.

Die bonder takes about 29% market share of semiconductor packaging and test equipment in 2018, and it will continue to grow rapidly in the coming years.

The market share of dicing machine is 15.96% in 2018.

Test handler occupies 10.86 percent market share in 2018, and with the higher CAGR it will go on increasing from 2019 to 2025.

Sorter takes only 7.45% market share ofsemiconductor packaging and test equipment in 2018, and it will grow slowly in the coming years.

Market Segment by Application

Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDMs)

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT)

IDMs occupy only 36% market share of semiconductor packaging and test equipment in 2018.

The market share of OSAT is 64 percent in 2018, and it will go on expanding in the next five years.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Semiconductor Packaging and Test Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

