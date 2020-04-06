In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Self-Checkout Systems Market Research Report 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Self-Checkout Systems Market Research Report 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Self-checkout systems provide a mechanism for customers to process their own purchases from a retailer. They are an alternative to the traditional cashier-staffed checkout.

Currently, there are many players in this market. NCR, Toshiba, Diebold Nixdorf, Fujitsu, ITAB, Pan-Oston, IBM, Grupo Digicon, Hisense, Modern-Expo Group, HP and some others are playing important roles in Self-Checkout Systems industry.

In market, revenue of Self-Checkout Systems in North America will increase to be 96401 Units in 2025 from 40011 Units in 2018, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. Europe ranks the second largest consumption area, with revenue and market share of 18831 Units and 25.8% in 2018.

Self-checkout systems are easy to use and require less time, as the queues are usually short as compared to the ones at traditional checkouts. Majority of the people, especially the younger generation, are adopting new technologies, as these systems are more convenient and involve no or less interaction with humans, unlike traditional purchase systems.

In 2019, the market size of Self-Checkout Systems is 1596.1 million US$ and it will reach 3174.8 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Market Segment by Product Type

Stand-alone Self-checkout Systems

Wall-mounted Self-checkout Systems

Countertop Self-checkout Systems

In 2019, Stand-alone SCO accounted for a major share of 86% in the global Self-Checkout Systems market. And this product segment is poised to reach 2966 M USD by 2025 from 1684 M USD in 2019.

Market Segment by Application

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Department Stores

Grocery/Convenience Stores

Pharmacy

Others

In Self-Checkout Systems market, Hypermarket & Supermarket segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 121740 (Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.31% during 2019 and 2025. It means that Self-Checkout Systems will be promising in the Hypermarket & Supermarket field in the next couple of years.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

