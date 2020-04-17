Global (United States, European Union and China) Sealless Pumps Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Sealless Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Sealless Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Sealless pumps don’t require a seal because the wet end of the pump and the motor are contained separately. The sealless technology eliminates the need for a seal altogether making it safer and more environmentally friendly. Sealless pumps are also easier to use and require less maintenance. Main sealless pumps include canned motor pumps, magnetic pumps and diaphragm pumps.
Unsealed pump plays an important role in many fields including chemical industry, medicine, food industry and general manufacturing industry.Huge downstream demand is driving the trade in sealed pumps.The main sales markets are in North America and China.After sweeping China and North America, it also has strong purchasing markets in Europe and Japan.North America is the region with the largest investment income in the world without sealed pumps, but China is the country with the largest trading volume, with a revenue market share of over 40% in 2019, and the most potential development direction is the food industry.
In 2019, the market size of Sealless Pumps is 3016 million US$ and it will reach 4033.5 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sealless Pumps.
This report studies the global market size of Sealless Pumps, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Sealless Pumps production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Nikkiso
PSG Dover
IDEX
HERMETIC-Pumpen
ITT Goulds Pumps
Teikoku
Flowserve
KSB
Iwaki
Yamada
Kirloskar Brothers
Shanghai East Pump
Sundyne
Dickow Pumpen
Ebara
Klaus Union
Grundfos
Sanwa Hydrotech
Dandong Colossus
Wanner Engineering
Market Segment by Product Type
Stainless Steel
Cast Iron
Copper
Others
In the global market, there are many materials of unsealed pump that are popular in the market, among which the most popular is the iron unsealed pump, which accounts for more than 55% of the market share in 2018.
Market Segment by Application
Oil and Gas
Chemical Industry
Pharmaceuticals
Food Industry
General Manufacturing
Others
Unsealed pumps are used in many fields, most of them in the chemical industry is with 29% market share in 2018.
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Sealless Pumps status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Sealless Pumps manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sealless Pumps are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
