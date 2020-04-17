Global (United States, European Union and China) Sampling Valve Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Sampling Valve market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Sampling Valve market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Sampling Valve is a type of valve used in process industries that allows taking a representative portion of a fluid (gases, liquids, fluidized, solids, or slurries) to test (e.g. by physical measurements, chemical analysis, microbiological examination), typically for the purposes of identification, quality control, or regulatory assessment. It is a valve used for sampling.

GEA Group, Alfa Laval, KEOFITT A/S are the top production value share spots in the Sampling Valve market in 2018. GEA Group dominated with 10.81% revenue share, followed by Alfa Laval with 8.77% revenue share and KEOFITT A/S with 7.11% revenue share.

In 2019, the market size of Sampling Valve is 141 million US$ and it will reach 181.3 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sampling Valve.

This report studies the global market size of Sampling Valve, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Sampling Valve production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

GEA Group

Alfa Laval

KEOFITT A/S

Emerson Electric

NEUMO-Ehrenberg-Group

Orbinox

KIESELMANN

Strahman Valves

Pfeiffer

SchuF

FAMAT SA

RITAG

Genebre Group

BOM INDUSTRIAL VALVES

Swissfluid AG

Wenzhou Baohui

Market Segment by Product Type

Aseptic

Basic

Aseptic takes 46% market share of sampling valve in 2018, while it will grow fast in the next years.

The market share of sampling valve in basic is 54 percent, and it will hold the larger share from 2019 to 2025.

Market Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The market share of sampling valve in oil and gas is 13.64 percent in 2018.

Energy and power only have 5.8 percent market share in 2018, but it will grow fast in the coming years.

Water ans wastewater hold 10.5% market share of sampling valve in 2018.

Food and beverages take 26.4% market share of sampling valve in 2018, and it will be the main application in the coming years.

In 2018, chemicals obtain 16.1% market share.

Pharmaceuticals’ market share of sampling valve in 2018 is 20.9%.

Others hold 6.5 percent market share in 2018.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Sampling Valve status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Sampling Valve manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sampling Valve are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

