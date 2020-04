Global (United States, European Union and China) Quick Disconnect Fittings Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Quick Disconnect Fittings market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Quick Disconnect Fittings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A quick connect fitting, also called a quick disconnect or quick release coupling, is a coupling used to provide a fast, make-or-break connection of fluid transfer lines.

Fast disconnect accessories in many aspects of the market, such as automobiles, machine tools, semiconductors, medical care, etc., have the highest trading volume in the automotive sector.In North America, Europe, China, Japan and other countries, was kept the volume of transactions.

In 2019, the market size of Quick Disconnect Fittings is 8399.5 million US$ and it will reach 10720 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Quick Disconnect Fittings.

This report studies the global market size of Quick Disconnect Fittings, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Quick Disconnect Fittings production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Parker Hannifin

Eaton

Staubli

Festo

Oetiker

Swagelok

Bosch Rexroth Corp

IMI Precision Engineering

SMC

Nitto Kohki Group

Sun Hydraulics

OPW Engineered Systems

Gates Corporation

Walther Praezision

Camozzi Automation

Stucchi

Yoshida Mfg

L├╝decke GmbH

CEJN Group

STAUFF

Market Segment by Product Type

Hydraulic Quick Disconnect Fittings

Pneumatic Quick Disconnect Fittings

Pneumatic quick disconnect accessories account for up to 97% of the market in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Automotive

Machine Tools

Semi-conductor

Medical

Others

Fast disconnection devices used in automobiles account for 27.5% of the market in 2018.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Quick Disconnect Fittings status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Quick Disconnect Fittings manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Quick Disconnect Fittings are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

