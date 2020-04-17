Global (United States, European Union and China) PVD Coating Equipment Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) PVD Coating Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) PVD Coating Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Physical Vapor Deposition – also known as PVD Coating – refers to a variety of thin film deposition techniques where solid metal is vaporized in a high vacuum environment and deposited on electrically conductive materials as a pure metal or alloy coating.

Globally, the PVD Coating Equipment industry market is not very concentrated as the manufacturing technology of PVD Coating Equipment is relatively mature. And some enterprises, like ULVAC, Applied Materials, Optorun and Buhler Leybold Optics etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their PVD Coating Equipment and related services. The manufacturers in Europe and USA are dominated in the high-end market while in the low-end market, the manufacturers in Asia are competitive and they have much higher volume shipment.The consumption volume of PVD coating equipment is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of PVD coating equipment industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of PVD coating equipment is still promising.

In 2019, the market size of PVD Coating Equipment is 2710 million US$ and it will reach 3652.5 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PVD Coating Equipment.

This report studies the global market size of PVD Coating Equipment, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the PVD Coating Equipment production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

ULVAC

Applied Materials

Optorun

Buhler Leybold Optics

Shincron

Von Ardenne

Evatec

Veeco Instruments

Hanil Vacuum

BOBST

Satisloh

IHI

Hongda Vacuum

Platit

Lung Pine Vacuum

Beijing Power Tech

SKY Technology

Impact Coatings

HCVAC

Denton Vacuum

ZHEN HUA

Mustang Vacuum Systems

KYZK

Market Segment by Product Type

Evaporation Equipment

Sputtering Equipment

Others

Evaporation Equipment takes over 50% market share of PVD Coating Equipment in 2018, and it will keep the largest share in the next years.

Sputtering Equipment has over 40% market share in 2018, and it will grow fast from 2019 to 2025.

Others are below 5% market share of PVD coating equipment in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Panel Display Industry

Automotive

Optics and Glass

Electronics Industry

Tools and Hardware

Others

Panel Display Industry takes over 10% market share of PVD Coating Equipment in 2018.

Automotive obatins below 10% market share of PVD Coating Equipment in 2018.

In 2018, optics and Glass occupy almost 30% market share pf PVD coating equipment.

Electronics Industry represents over 30% market share in 2018, and it will grow fast in the coming years.

Tools and Hardware take over 10% market share in 2018.

Others occupy over 12% market share of PVD coating equipment in 2018.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the PVD Coating Equipment status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key PVD Coating Equipment manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PVD Coating Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

