Global (United States, European Union and China) Metallographic Grinding/Polishing Machines and Mounting Machines Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Metallographic Grinding/Polishing Machines and Mounting Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

The surface of a metallographic specimen is prepared by various methods of grinding, polishing, and etching. After preparation, it is often analyzed using optical or electron microscopy. Using only metallographic techniques, a skilled technician can identify alloys and predict material properties.

The top four producers accounted for 58.2 per cent of the revenue market in 2015. Global production of Grinding/Polishing Machines and Mounting Machines were about 12353 units in 2015, and reach to 12715 units in 2016. The major producer located in Europe and North America, such as Struers, LECO, Buehler, ATM, Allied, Kemet and PRESI.

Europe and North America are the largest consumption regions, occupied about 61.97% market share.

In 2019, the market size of Metallographic Grinding/Polishing Machines and Mounting Machines is 180.8 million US$ and it will reach 205.3 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Metallographic Grinding/Polishing Machines and Mounting Machines.

This report studies the global market size of Metallographic Grinding/Polishing Machines and Mounting Machines, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Metallographic Grinding/Polishing Machines and Mounting Machines production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Struers

LECO

Buehler

ATM

Allied

METKON

Kemet

PRESI

TOP TECH

Market Segment by Product Type

Grinding/Polishing Machines

Mounting Machines

Market Segment by Application

Laboratory

Industrial

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Metallographic Grinding/Polishing Machines and Mounting Machines status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Metallographic Grinding/Polishing Machines and Mounting Machines manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Metallographic Grinding/Polishing Machines and Mounting Machines are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

