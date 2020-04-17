Global (United States, European Union and China) Li-Ion Battery Separators Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Li-Ion Battery Separators market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Li-Ion Battery Separators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Lithium-ion battery separator is polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), or trilayer PP/PE/PP electrolytic separator membranes which plays a critical role of separating the cathode from the anode. It is this separation of charge that allows the battery to generate electricity.

Lithium battery separators continue to rise in the global market.In terms of application category, the rising trend of power vehicles far exceeds other types of products, and it is expected to occupy 60% or more of the market by 2025.

In 2019, the market size of Li-Ion Battery Separators is 4815.3 million US$ and it will reach 13110 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Li-Ion Battery Separators.

This report studies the global market size of Li-Ion Battery Separators, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Li-Ion Battery Separators production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Asahi Kasei

SK Innovation

Toray

Celgard

UBE

Sumitomo Chem

Entek

Evonik

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

W-SCOPE

Senior Tech

Jinhui Hi-Tech

Xinxiang Zhongke Science and Technology

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Suzhou GreenPower

Henan YiTeng New Energy

Nantong Tianfeng New Material

Tianjin DG Membrane Tech

Yunnan Yuntianhua

FSDH

Hongtu Lidian Gemo Technology

SEMCORP

Hebei Gellec

Zhenghua Separator

Huiqiang New Energy

Market Segment by Product Type

Wet Method

Dry Method

Others

From 2014 to 2018, the amount of wet lithium battery separator was nearly the same as that of dry lithium battery separator, but the rate of increase was always higher than the latter.

Market Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Power Vehicle

Electric Power Storage

Others

In 2018, consumer electronics and power vehicles each accounted for 40 percent of the market, but lithium battery separators used in power vehicles are growing much faster than electronics, and are expected to account for more than 60 percent of the market by 2025.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Li-Ion Battery Separators status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Li-Ion Battery Separators manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Li-Ion Battery Separators are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

